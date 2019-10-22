“Thoughtless words can wound as deep as any sword..." (Proverbs 12:18, Good News Bible).
Last week, I began a discussion about our giving and receiving negative words. We’ve all been givers and receivers of bad words. Of course, we need to forgive, or repent, or both, and move on. Today, I’m discussing a different “words” problem.
Through the years, there has been a person in my necessary realm (relative) who has habitually blasted me with extreme negative words. For this person, I limit contact. I learned the hard way that for some people, there can be no discussion when they are in attack mode.
I know this may sound strange to some, but I remember the day I realized I could just hang up the phone. I used to think I couldn’t do that. Now, thank God, we can block communications equipment. Years ago, we weren’t able do that. I couldn’t change phone numbers or email addresses, because we had businesses related to the equipment. There were times I would get 30 and 40 blasting voice mails, texts, and-or emails daily.
After a season of my retaliating messages, my ignoring messages, etc., the relationship was eventually restored for the family’s sake, but the behavior was always repeated later. My retaliating only added to the tirades, exacerbating the situation. And, especially as a Christian, I would feel bad for my behavior. My listening to and reading the messages only added to my hurt, and I was more likely to blast back.
This person was diagnosed bipolar. I talked with a psychologist and she told me the best way to handle this person was to address the behavior. I took her advice.
At the onset of a tirade now, I immediately cut off contact. I don’t listen or read any of the initial communication and then I block phone, email, and text messages. My pastor also told me to never be in a position with this person where I can’t just leave. So, I’m never in a car with the person. If at a restaurant, my car is outside so I can leave if bad behavior occurs. If the individual is in my home, my husband has been instructed to not leave the house at that time.
I do love this person, which is why through the years, this has been so hurtful. When in “normal” mode, this person can be pleasant and fun. But this individual has been in mental hospitals several times and really has a battle going on. I keep the person in my prayers. And progress has been made, even to the point of holding down a job when the doctors said that would never happen again.
I didn’t want to publish this, but I feel there is someone out there who would benefit from my experience.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
