"Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour" (1 Peter 5:8, New Living Translation).
There is much power in silence. There is power in remaining calm, peaceful, and in trusting God in the midst of negative circumstances.
We give the devil power over us when we get upset at other people and their actions against us. The devil loses that power when we deal with these situations calmly without showing our anger. When we are angry - which usually signifies another problem such as pride, frustration, and fear - we lose our strength and make the devil very, very happy. These battles tire us.
We have free will. We can choose to trust God and ask him to help us change, or we can continue to allow the devil to "lord it over us" by being continually upset over others' actions. Other people can't really make us unhappy unless we allow them to. Now, I'm not saying not to fight. I'm saying we need to learn different strategies and battle plans. We need to speak the truth in love. We need to choose our battles - a time for war and a time for peace. See Ecclesiastes.
Learning to fight a new way takes work and a change of attitude, but it's worth it.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
