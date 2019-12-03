Uh, oh…writer’s block. OK, I have the mind of Christ. Please, give me something, Lord.
How about a good ol' stream-of-consciousness recital? When I looked up "consciousness," I found out it is a noun and introduced by William James in his "Principles of Psychology" in 1890. If you don’t know the nebulous meaning, I’ll let you look it up.
Many things go through our minds that need to be dismissed and sometimes prayed out. Many thoughts come through that don’t need to come out of our mouths. I’ve known people with no discretion. If something came into their heads, it came out of their mouths. They were miserable people. Funny at times, they weren’t always popular folks and caused several unnecessary arguments.
I’ve learned, OK, still learning, to keep my negative, especially sarcastic, thoughts to myself. Or at least count to 10 and try to say something, if it needs to be said, in a nice way. Yes, there’s a time for speaking, and a time for silence. Most of the time, silence is best.
Kenneth Hagin said that a bird may fly over our head, but we don’t need to allow it to make a nest on our head. Good advice.
Sometimes random thoughts are signals from God. A person will come to mind and if I’m sensitive to the Holy Spirit, I’ll ask God what to do. At times, that person just needs some prayers. Other times, he or she may need a call.
Once a man who was depressed went to a visit a friend for help. When he got to his friend’s house, the friend was so depressed he was going to kill himself. A life was saved from the conversation they had with each other.
Yesterday at church, I joked with the congregation I was a dingbat that day. I’d done several goofy things. My pastor rebuked me, in fun, and said I have the mind of Christ.
Our biggest battle is in our minds. We need to change our thoughts to God thoughts. What would Jesus “think?”
OK, enough of “this.” If you really want to fight your “mind” battles, check out Joyce Meyer materials. She’s the best.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
