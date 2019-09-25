What a pretty, self-confident, and friendly woman, I thought. We were waiting in line to eat. Husband Bob began to talk to her. She had previously worked at a bank we use and remembered us.
As she talked to Bob, she related an incident at the bank one day while waiting on him. After he had complimented her looks, she commented on how she hated her big nose. I, of course, immediately looked at her nose and noted though a little large, it was not a detraction from her beauty.
Bob had said, "Don't ever point out your physical deficiencies. Most of the time, people will never notice them." She said she always remembered that and taught others to do the same.
That instruction helped improve that woman's self-esteem and was a lesson she never forgot. I wonder how many times our interaction with people blesses them and changes their lives.
Once, as a university instructor, I was giving a student my instruction sheet on requirements for an A, B, or C in my class. As I spoke with her, I said, "I'm sure you'll want an A, so let's just look at that list."
She worked hard and made an A. She then told me she had always been a B student but worked "up" to my expectations.
Bob, as a high school teacher, talked to a man about going to college. He let him know he thought he would do well. Years later, he ran into this guy. He had gone to college and had become an officer in a bank. He wouldn't have gone to college without Bob's encouragement. "No one else told me I could succeed in college. No one in my family had gone to college."
Lord, help us all be encouragers to each other.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
