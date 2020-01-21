Every once in a great while, I reprint my very first Christian column, Alive to Witness. It’s hard to believe I’ve been publishing this column since May 4, 1983.
I had earlier published a column called WDC and Me when I was coordinator of the Women’s Development Center at the Bill Willis Skill Center. I later called the column Believer’s Workshop, and it’s now called Believer’s Arena.
I appreciate this opportunity the Press has given me through all these years. So, here goes from 1983:
Now I always believed in God. And if you’d asked me if I was a Christian, sure, I would have said yes. In the same breath I would have also exalted apple pie and baseball – the American way.
But, I learned real meaning of life when I accepted Jesus Christ in my heart, when I gave Christ the authority to direct and guide me, and when I learned “not my will, but thine, be done” (Luke 22:42).
And I’ve never been happier.
I came to Christ out of thanksgiving. My daughter, Sheryl, had a brain tumor and was scheduled for surgery at City of Faith (Oral Roberts) Hospital in Tulsa. I stayed with her there. Everything good that could possibly happen did. They got all the growth. They didn’t think they would – it was deep in her brain and the size of a golf ball. She had no disability after-effects. They had predicted the possibility of 25-50 percent disability on her left side, correctable with therapy.
The victory after the eight-hour surgery was like I’ve never seen before. Those of us waiting at the hospital cried, hugged, rejoiced.
Many people and churches (unknown to us until later) prayed for Sheryl. Those prayers rubbed off on me!
That week I learned my Dad didn’t have leukemia as was expected; that after his near-death bout with double, viral pneumonia, he was going to be okay.
While talking to a prayer partner at City of Faith, I accepted Christ on Feb. 18, 1983, at 2:30 a.m. I’ve never regretted my decision.
Over the next few weeks I’d like to share with you the changes in my life and the observations of a “Babe in Christ.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
