Lately I've been working on my attitude. Some days are easier than others. Some days I wake up raring to go, on top of the world. Other days, it takes a while to get my motor running.
God has not taken away our free will. I can use my free will negatively or positively. It's my choice. Some days I'm up and some days I'm down. I'm working on improving my down days. Negative thoughts come more on down days when I may not feel well or have less energy. When negative thoughts come, it's time to apply God's Word. Here are a few references that help me.
"For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he" (Proverbs 23:7a).
"No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper" (Isaiah 54:17a).
"But my God shall supply all your need, according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus" (Philippians 4:19).
"Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ" (2 Corinthians 10:5).
I personalize scriptures with statements like: As I think, I am. Lord, help me change my thinking. No weapon or words coming against me will prosper. You, God, supply all my needs including a good attitude. I cast down unhealthy imaginations and bring my thoughts captive to Christ.
All of Philippians 4 is great to help improve attitudes. Prayer, meditation, and reading devotionals also help. Developing a gratitude list also helps us put things in perspective. We are so blessed.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
