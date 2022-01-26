Believer's Areana 1-27-22: Mischievious boy gets eggs-actly what he deserved

My Grandma Belle once told me a story of an incident she had in her life that happened over 50 years ago. She kept quiet about it for 50 years because she “stole” an egg.
Grandma was a country schoolteacher for all grades. She rose early to go and start the wood stove in her one-room school. She boarded with various parents during the year.
One day she arrived at school, and someone had blasted the chalkboard with eggs. She quickly cleaned the mess and didn’t say a word to her students. She later heard some of the boys at recess talking and laughing about the incident. The guilty culprit was bragging about what he did.
That evening, she stole an egg from her living quarters. The next day, during lunch recess, she placed the egg in the boy’s geography book, which included his homework, and slammed it shut and put it back in his desk.
Just after recess, as they were readying for geography class, the boy pulled out his book and hollered, “oooooh,” as the slimy conglomerate oozed all over him.
Grandma Belle then exclaimed, “Now this has just got to stop. Yesterday someone had thrown eggs on the blackboard. These pranks have just got to stop.”
I’ve often wondered about the boys’ follow-up discussion.
I remembered this story as I’m to tell my own long-ago tale—next week.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.