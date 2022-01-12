Believer's Arena 1-13-22: Know where you're going? It's your choice

“The reputation of the righteous becomes a sweet memorial to him…” (Proverbs 10:7, The Passionate Translation).
This has been a week of death. We attended the funeral of one of Bob’s cousins. A friend of mine’s brother and sister died this week. Another dear friend of ours died. Plus, some well-known personalities have passed.
Where is God in all this? He is right where he’s always been, welcoming home those who chose Jesus.
My times are in his capable hands (see Psalm 31:15). My life and my time to go home are in God’s hands, too.
Lately, as I have observed the changes in husband Bob, the resulting necessary changes I’ve made, and the changes loved ones are involved with, my prayer life has increased. In many ways, I am dying to self as I learn a life of servitude.
I sometimes think of the freedoms I don’t have now, like jumping in the car to go somewhere without taking Bob with me or getting a Bob-sitter. But then I think of the precious children in Haiti and elsewhere, digging in city dumps in hopes of finding food for them and their families. Finding food is some people’s only goal each day.
Because of our lack of activities and travel, we have more money to give to ministries who feed the hungry. A silvery lining…?
So, despite the death around us, Bob and I are blessed, and we await the God-ordained time when we shall return to God and see our loved ones again. It is sad to read about the national personalities surmising where they will go after death. We can know that we know that we know where we’re going, if we have Jesus in our hearts. It’s our choice.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
