"My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow" (John 10:27-28). Some say they don't hear from God, but I wonder if God spoke directly to us, what he would he say? He might say we do hear from him every time we open our Bible. We also hear from him by listening to anointed pastors and preachers. He might tell us we'd hear from him more if we prayed more; that is, if we "spoke" to him more and then "listened" to him more.
God could say there are times he speaks to us but we are too busy to listen, or too busy telling him what we need and want to hear than listening to what he needs and wants us to do for him
God speaks to us all the time. It's time for us to pay more attention. When we choose to listen and obey him, we will hear from him more. When people tell me they don't hear from God, I tell them that's not scriptural. His word tells us we hear his voice, he knows us, and we follow his voice.
I think many times we are too lazy to establish the kind of God-hearing relationship he wants us to have. After all, if I hear something from God I don't want to do, it's easier to just say, "I didn't hear him." Sometimes we say we don't hear from God when we don't get quick answers, or we need to "wait" for our answers in his perfect timing. I'm determined to "hear" and "obey" more from God this year. This, and trusting God in all things - not for all things - could be considered my New Year's Resolutions!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
