“Pride goes before destruction, and haughtiness before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18, New Living Translation).
Good people are prideful now and then. If you say you never are, then you just confirmed my statement.
We can easily become prideful of some of the good things we do. There was a time I was prideful because we were faithful tithers. Now, tithing is good, the biblical thing to do, but the praise goes to God that we have done so. There have been very few years we were financially strapped. Tithing is not a difficult thing for us to do.
Sometimes, in pride, I’ve been critical of things others do. Years ago, I wrote a column, below, which exemplifies this point:
Overdrawn? How could I be overdrawn? Then it dawned on me. The new credit card from our bank looked just like my debit card. Oops! I’d grabbed the wrong card a couple of times to buy gas.
I have a great bank. They’d paid my hot check and then removed their fees after I explained what I’d done. But, there’s more to this story. Recently, a relative had written us a hot check. This person had forgotten an automatic withdrawal, which hit his account two days before he got paid. Although I acted sympathetic, inside I was critical.
“How could he? He knows he has that automatic withdrawal every month. I haven’t been overdrawn in over 25 years.”
Gulp! Pride got me again…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
