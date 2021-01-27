“Your road led through the sea, your pathway through the mighty waters – a pathway no one knew was there (Psalm 77:19, New Living Translation).
I love the above Scripture. So many times I’ve seen God direct a different way, making all the difference in the world in our lives. He has many paths we don’t know about – yet.
God has a plan for each of us. Actually, he has many different plans throughout our lives. When we are in conflict and-or unhappy circumstances, it’s good to reflect on God’s past provisions.
The Israelites had reached the Red Sea. The Egyptians were pursuing them. There was nowhere to go or turn. God is a god of impossibilities. He opened the Red Sea – “a pathway no one knew was there!”
In all our trials, God has a plan, a “pathway,” we don’t know about. We all need to “let go and let God” in all situations. We need to pray for his plan(s) in all things. God knows what is best for us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
