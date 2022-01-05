"…for the joy of the Lord is your strength (Nehemiah 8:10).
“…therefore God, your God, has set you above your companions by anointing you with the oil of joy” (Psalm 45:7).
It’s cold outside but nice and toasty inside. I keep thinking of God’s many blessings as I sit here drinking my coffee, enjoying my affectionate kitty, and spending my morning time with God.
My recent devotional readings have reiterated the need for joy in our lives. When people tell me to have a good day, I usually answer “I plan to, it’s my choice.” Being joyful is also a decision, and I’m determined to have more joy this year, in spite of…
Yep, there are things going on in my life, too. I won’t be able to attend church as often now. After husband Bob’s near pneumonia incident and his other issues, I will need to keep him home in bad weather. As his caretaker, I need to take care of myself, too. Gee, we used to “get out” in all kinds of weather! Times are different now as I enter a new stage in my life, a new lack of freedom, but I am always “free” in my spirit with God.
So, it’s time to take charge and intentionally be joyful. It’s time to revisit "The Beverly Hillbillies," especially Jethro.
Jethro is a very “joyful” character on the show. Our Christian walk would be a lot more fun if we patterned some of our behavior after this character. When Max Baer tried out for the part of Jethro, he saw this character as a person who wouldn’t let anything bother him. If anyone abused him physically or verbally, he just came back with a line that emphasized he did not even notice the abuse.
Jethro is always happy, never rude, and never boastful – except as a joke. He accepts and acts – hilariously – on the advice of his peers. He doesn’t stay mad for long. He is never jealous of others and oblivious to their jealousy of him. Jethro is kind and loyal. Not all Jethro’s attributes are appropriate for Christians; he is incredibly dumb, but we would be better Christians if we could develop his joyful and peaceful attitude.
So, as I’m determined to keep my joy, and its side-kick peace, I will continue to thank God for all the blessings I do have and plan to live the rest of my life in his care, one day at a time.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
