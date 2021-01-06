It’s been tough for all during this COVID time.
Recently, I talked with a local Cherokee County 55-year-old Cherokee woman whose husband died of the virus on Dec. 4, 2020. I’ll call her Donna (not her real name). Donna, her husband, and their adult daughter all had the disease. She and her husband were in hospital on ventilators. She survived; he didn’t.
Donna and her daughter continue to pastor their church. Her husband had been the pastor for 11 years.
Husband Bob and I met Donna and her daughter at the river. Donna said her husband loved to fish, and she just wanted to see the water.
Donna had a beautiful countenance. She said she had grieved, but she knows where her loved one is, and she will see him again. I started crying as she told me her story.
I just wanted to tell one story about a local family’s loss. Daily, I see computer messages about loved ones who died, or who have COVID.
Bob and I are at peace. We are following guidelines. We are scheduled to begin the vaccine process on Jan. 7. Our emancipation day (back to church) is Feb. 7.
In the meantime, and always, we live in Christ. If we die, we die in Christ. Our hope is in Christ alone!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.