Believer's Arena 10-14-21: Changing churches not to be done lightly

“The Lord says, ‘I will guide you along the best pathway for your life. I will advise you and watch over you’” (Psalm 32:7, New Living Translation).
As I stated last week, we recently changed churches. Church changes are very serious.
Through the years, I’ve had several church changes for various reasons. I prayed about this, and God reminded me I do have a long-term home church and pastor. They are in another town, and we wouldn’t be able to attend often. We do visit occasionally. Whenever I’m in major transition, or there are major life difficulties, or sometimes just to chat, I talk to this pastor.
My understanding is that all should have a pastor or spiritual leader for accountability. One of the things I wanted to know about my new pastors – a couple – is if they had accountability mentors. They do.
When we change churches, for whatever reason, we need to be very careful we don’t come against God’s anointed (Psalm 105:15). I only told my new pastors the basics of this change, that I did have an exit communication with my former pastor—for whom I have the utmost respect, and that we plan to remain friends with her and the people. Our main reason to move was being led by the Lord.
How did we know where to go? This time, we really didn’t know, but tried a church. It fit immediately. We had instant rapport with the leaders and the congregation. There have been confirmations, adjustments, and new ministry opportunities.
A life in Christ is always interesting. We just want and need to be where God wants us to be.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
