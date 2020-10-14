Wow, I can’t believe the summer is over. I didn’t get to swim nearly enough. Oh, well, there’s always next year.
At times I think I’ll be so glad when 2020 is over. Then, other times, I remind myself to enjoy the good things in everyday life, and to count my blessings.
So far, this has been a most interesting year. We’ve had our South African missionaries staying with us for the most of four months. We’ve really enjoyed the fellowship. They still can’t go back to South Africa because of COVID, and are now visiting family. They’ll return here in November. Four of the conferences they were going to in northern states have been canceled.
And, of course, my brother Rudy Bob is now living in an apartment on our property. He lost an eye in a gun accident and recently learned the muscles are also gone. So, he won’t get a glass eye after all. I’m buying him a fancy patch for Christmas. He’s learning to live without depth perception. Soon, he’s going to clean out and organize our shed. Yay! He, too, has been a blessing to us.
My cats continue to entertain us. Vickie, knick-named Sprawl, stretches out into the most outrageous positions. Cinnamon, nicknamed Trouble, continues to amuse us with her antics, and sometimes frustrates us with the same.
I continue to stand on Psalm 91 every day, and continue to say, “The joy of the Lord is my strength” [paraphrase Nehemiah 8:10], and “This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it” [paraphrase Psalm 118:24].
Life is good. Church is good. God is good.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
