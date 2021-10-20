BELIEVER'S ARENA 10-21-21: Obedience means digging into the Word of God

As I learn your righteous regulations, I will thank you by living as I should! I will obey your decrees. Please don't give up on me! How can a young person stay pure? By obeying your word" (Psalm 119:7-9, New Living Translation).
Later in Psalm 119, we're told to hide God's word in our hearts. Elsewhere in the Bible we learn obedience is better than sacrifice.
Wow. The above is a lot to chew on. My new church declares: "God is a God of second chances." Their mantra is "To Know Him and to Make Him Known."
This last month has been a whirlwind for me with husband Bob's medical issues and a church change. I have promised Bob I will now never leave him alone (errands, etc.). In some ways, I'm invigorated by these changes. In other ways, I'm overwhelmed.
Lately, I'm getting much Bible concepts pumped into me. I now have Bob-sitters for Fridays and have rejoined a women's Bible study group. My church has Bible study on Wednesday nights, plus a 101 basics training recommended for all church participants. Phew!
Yes, there are areas in my life that need changing, as I'm convicted by God to be what he needs and wants me to be. I am thankful he is changing me, as I've asked him to and as I allow him to.
Yes, I want to be obedient. But really, the only way we can be obedient is to dig into the Bible, our instruction manual. The only way we can be truly successful, content, peaceful, fulfilled, is to chew on God's Word and live by it.
You know, I can say, "God don't give up on me," but he never will. We can give up. We can turn away. But God is always there to pick us back up--if we ask him to. He never takes away our free will.
What a loving, caring God we have.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
