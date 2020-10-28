“How do we live in these uncertain times – a daily battle?” I’ve been asking myself.

Today, I read a real clear answer: “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need” (Matthew 6:33, New Living Translation).

When I asked myself, “What do I need?” the first thing that came to me was “hope.” I then started meditating on my hope, trust, and foundation in God. He’s always there for me.

“My times are in your hand” (New King James Version). What have I to worry about? Live or die, I belong to God.

Oh, I’m not ready to die, though I really do look forward to heaven, but I’m not concerned about death. I’m more concerned about who would pick up my family responsibilities.

So, God, I’m still here for a purpose. This week, out of our abundance of blessings, we sent funds through a trusted ministry (Joyce Meyer) to help supply water wells for clean water to people in need. There have been water wells dug, and churches built in 30 countries. I mention this to encourage others to do similar gifts for the needy.

Soon, my pastor and I will restock our pantry to help the homeless. Last night, we gave a man a coat, some blankets, a flashlight, and food.

So, I have hope in God, and I now want to concentrate on giving others hope – here and abroad. And I’m going to spend some time counting my blessings.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

