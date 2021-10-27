BELIEVER'S ARENA 10-28-21: What do we do in memory of those we lose?

“And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted” (Ephesians 4:32).
All have lost loved ones this year. My silver lining is that those I personally knew were Christians. I will see them again.
This week, a long-term neighbor, Marjie Dowling, died. Actually, I’ve known Margie since she was 5 years old. She was, and is, a little “cutie.”
Many are her accolades. Many were her joys and sorrows through the years. The first word that comes to mind when I think of Margie is “kind.” She was ultimately kind to all.
Her legacy of kindness is something we should all grasp.
I did wonder why am I still here—I’m older—and she is not? A loved one’s death brings lots of unanswerable questions.
But since I am still here, I’m going to strive to be kinder to people in memory of Margie. Oh, there are times of necessary confrontation. There are times of cutting off toxic relationships. But we can all be kinder in our daily walk among people.
Margie and her best friend, Jan, sold cans and gave the money to a man in need. I saved cans for them. I will contact Jan to help her continue this project.
God, remind me when I’m “out there” to be kind to people, to not ignore people when I’m “busy,” to remind myself, “What would Margie have done? What would Jesus do?”
Our active prayers are for her husband, Billy, son Josh, and her many relatives, students, and friends. She definitely will be missed.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
