Believer's Arena 10-7-21: Just rolling with the changes

“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7, New King James Version).
“When the righteous cry [for help], the Lord hears and rescues them from all their distress and troubles” (Psalm 34:17, Amplified Bible).
Changes! Love ‘em. Hate ‘em.
The Lord has been telling me, warning me, changes – major changes – were coming. They have. They are.
Husband Bob, all things considered, is doing well. However, he recently fell, broke a finger, and suffered several major bruises. Since then, he has fallen at home and skinned his elbow. Last week, we spent the night in the hospital because of a transient ischemic attack, or a mini stroke.
Yep – we are living one day at a time. I’ve been warned and advised by many to take care of myself as I take care of Bob. So, I’m taking steps to do just that. I’m realizing, especially at my age, I must get enough rest. Bob is sometimes restless at night and keeps me awake. So, afternoon naps with my phone on mute, while he sleeps in front of the TV, are many days a necessity. I’m lining up Bob-sitters so I can get out a little bit, rejoining a Friday women’s Bible study, and spending some time with the “girls.”
Bob and I do get out taking drives and doing a little walking. We walk at the NSU Fitness Center and the Hulbert walking trail. The kids – students – at NSU have been most kind to the both of us, taking time to listen and talk with Bob. Bob is a people person and loves communicating with folks. He finds people in Hulbert to chat with, too. He grew up in Hulbert and loves reminiscing.
This week, we had a church change. It was one of those “God things.” We’re still friends and friendly with our former church, it’s just that God wants us somewhere else now.
Life is interesting. Trusting God is a given. My prayer life is increasing. Bob and I are doing the best we can to adjust and be happy and content despite our age and health issues. Wow—Bob turns 87 on Oct. 11. We’ll celebrate Saturday, the 9th, watching the OU/Texas game. Is it OK if I end with "Go, OU"?
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
