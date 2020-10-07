“For wisdom will enter your heart, and knowledge will fill you with joy. Wise choices will watch over you. Understanding will keep you safe” (Proverbs 2:10-11, New Living Translation).
“Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life” (Proverbs 4:23, New Living Translation).
It’s certainly times of change. The Lord impressed on me several months ago about changes coming in my life.
Many have been the changes from South Africa missionaries staying several months instead of a few weeks – they can’t go back to SA because the borders are closed to U.S. citizens because of COVID – to my brother accidentally shooting out an eye and now living happy and content in an apartment on our property.
I consider these changes, for the most part, blessings. We’ve enjoyed our missionary friends. And my brother is now out of a bad situation.
All of us have been impacted by COVID. We’re in the older group, and even though getting out much more now than a few weeks ago, we’re still being cautious.
I’m trying to make wise choices and gain understanding for my life and husband Bob’s. He turns 86 this week, and I’m becoming more and more a caretaker. This, too, is a major change in my life.
Someone once said, “Change is constant.” Yes, we live in a world of constant change.
Now, if my computer will hurry up and finish downloading an upgrade, I’ll be able to type this column. Hard to believe I taught typing on manual typewriters.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.