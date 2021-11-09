BELIEVER'S ARENA: 11-10-21: Why God wouldn't let me sleep

My prayer went something like this: “God, please help me go back to sleep. It’s 4:15 in the morning. I need my rest.”
He didn’t answer my prayer, so I finally got up around 5 a.m. For some reason, I got on social media, something I rarely do first thing in the morning. And then I saw why.
A new friend from church was in need, hurting emotionally. I told her I was up and to call me, which she did. We had a glorious conversation and time of prayer. I felt better. She felt better. So, now I’m grateful to God for not letting me sleep.
Yep, we ask for God to use us. However, we sometimes forget his timing may be “inconvenient” for us.
I’m definitely in a new season in my life. Being 24/7 with hubby Bob has certainly changed my lifestyle. God has given me grace. It’s working. Bob is great about going with me on errands, and I have a respite program where I can get out on Fridays. That helps.
Bob and I take drives, go to the Hulbert walking trail — he walks around once, me twice — and I read and study while he watches football on TV. He prefers closed captioning with the sound off. Thank you, God, for that.
I’m now in a very active church with a lot of younger folks. Yikes, now that I think about it, Bob at 87 is the oldest, and I at 74 may be second oldest! We can’t participate in all the activities, but we can some. As I used to tell residents when I did nursing home ministry, when we’re unable to be involved, we can pray for those who are!
So, God, show me what you want me to do now in this season of my life. Well, below is one door God has opened:
Tomorrow night, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. I will be speaking at Crossroads Ministries, 213 W. Choctaw St., in Tahlequah. Title of my message is: "He Will Give You Back Your Blush." There will be a time of ministry and prayer. All are welcome.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
