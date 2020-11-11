“But I trusted in thee, O Lord; I said, 'Thou art my God. My times are in thy hand'” (Psalm 31:14).
Another day, another TIA (mini-stroke) – the worst husband Bob has had. Garbled language is the only symptom he’s had with TIAs. This one happened as we were preparing for bed.
He was mostly back to normal when the ambulance arrived. The ambulance workers, three delightful young women, talked with us for a while. He chose not to go to the hospital.
Decisions these days are hard. I didn’t push him to go to the hospital. I wouldn’t have been able to be with him. They definitely would have kept him overnight with bunches of tests.
After the ambulance left, Bob’s garbled language resumed. He went to bed. I couldn’t sleep.
Trying to pray, I gave up and watched an episode of "Happy Days" on TV. It was then God spoke to me the above Scripture.
So, I’m working to keep the faith, remembering God knows our situation, and studying on our times being in God’s hands.
The caretaking on my part is increasing. It’s a daily walk. This week, Bob fell as he was trying to find the bathroom at night. He headed toward the humidifier light, thinking he was going in the right direction. He wasn’t. He’s OK, just a little bump that bled a little.
So now, instead of night lights, we leave the bathroom light on and the door open. The bathroom is very near our bedroom.
Bob was fixing a bologna sandwich. Fortunately, I was nearby. He had put a slice of bologna on a plate and put it in the microwave for 1-1/2 minutes. I caught it 25 seconds later as smoke began to emit. He’s now banned from the kitchen.
This is a process. I’m learning how to deal with a new lifestyle. And, yes, it is a daily walk, but God will sustain us. We put our trust in him.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.