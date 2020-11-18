"Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing. Anyone who does not remain in me is thrown away like a useless branch and withers. Such branches are gathered into a pile to be burned" (John 15:5-7, New Living Translation).
As I reflect on the above scripture, I realize we can only be one branch and we can only be on one vine. We can't vacillate back and forth from the Jesus vine to the "world's" vine. We must remain in Jesus to produce good fruit. Jesus is the healthy vine. In him, we can produce much good fruit. If we choose to leave the Jesus vine and go to the world's vine, we can produce much bad fruit. As we look at our lives past and present, we see evidence of good and bad fruit, depending on which vine we clung to.
Producing "good fruit" denotes not only bringing people to Christ, but also helping to disciple them to have meaningful lives as Christians. To produce good fruit, we must be determined to live our lives as good witnesses for Christ. Trusting Jesus and staying on his vine is sometimes difficult, especially in recent times. Many are confused. God doesn't author confusion. As long as we remain "in him," we shouldn't be confused about anything. Or, when we do fight confusion, it's time to reflect on our lives in Christ. It's time to totally trust in him, and as much as is possible, to ignore the "world's system." I've slipped a few times lately in my walk. I've had some very frustrating times and some family issues and some disappointments. My husband's health has been an issue, too, though this week, he's doing just fine - praise the Lord.
I've had "COVID 19" fears and have had to pray through. God is not the author of fear, either. I had a friend with great faith who got COVID 19 and almost died. At least he lived through it. He related it was the worst illness he had every gone through, including hospital stay and inability to even be able to use a phone. So, today, I'm resting in the Lord and trusting him - live or die - and reminding myself that my times are in his hands. Yep, I'm working on staying connected to the Jesus Vine. Help me God.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
