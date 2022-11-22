BELIEVER'S ARENA: 11-23-22: Thanksgiving brings reflections on everyday blessings

Philippians 4:8, The Passion Translation: "Keep your thoughts continually fixed on all that is authentic and real, honorable and admirable, beautiful and respectful, pure and holy, merciful and kind. And fasten your thoughts on every glorious work of God, praising him always".
It's that time of year. I'm reflecting on my blessings. Wow, there are so, so many.
At my weekly Bible Study, we were asked to say something we were grateful for. The women were giving wonderful praises, which I felt, too - our loving group, families, healings received, friendships, and more.
My turn - I'm thankful for hot water. All agreed. We then began discussing the everyday things we sometimes take for granted.
When I get up each morning, I spend some time thanking God I can see, hear, walk, have plenty of food, a warm home, have a plentiful wardrobe, my wonderful -pesky - kitties. I'm also grateful for my health, my husband is receiving great care at the nursing home, my sister, who lives in Tucson, and I talk on the phone every day, and I continue.
Oh, I fight the battle of the mind, but I'm working diligently on the Philippians scripture above. When I get down in my thoughts, I immediately begin thinking on the positive things. I also work on forgetting past negative things and moving on.
Yes, I've lost loved ones, and this is the time of year we think about them. I think of the things they are enjoying in heaven, and I'm so happy they are there. I will get to see them again. Yes, there are a few I've lost I wonder if they are in heaven, reminding myself we never know what confessions people make at the time of death. I'm thankful I prayed for their salvations before they died.
I'm thankful for my faithful readers who have listened to me and prayed for me all these years, almost 40 of them. Yep, at 75 I've quit saying "I'm getting old," I can now gratefully say, "I am old - and still kickin'."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
