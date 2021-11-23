Believer's Arena 11-24-21: God still heals, as he always has

“Who himself bore our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness—by whose stripes you were healed” (1 Peter 2:24, New King James Version).
I often say we see miracles in the mission field we don’t see here because we have so many health options others in the world don’t have. However, the most fantastic miracle I ever saw was right here in Tahlequah.
I was a fairly new Christian and had recently gone through a Frances and Charles Hunter Video Healing School. I ran into a young Christian friend from the Philippines; she was here to attend optometry school. I told her how excited we were from our training, and that we had witnessed several backs healed. She said, “Come pray for my mother. She is visiting me and needs healing.”
Away we went. My faith plummeted to the size of a mustard seed when her mother came into the room. One of her legs was at least a foot shorter than the other one. She walked with a profound limp. She spoke very little English. She was ready for prayer.
So, we prayed. I watched, amazed, as God grew the leg out to the same length as her longer leg. She excitedly got up and walked normally around the room.
Through the years, I’ve witnessed people receive healings from God: spines straightened, cancers disappearing – proved later by medical tests – other legs grown out a few inches, and other healings.
I’ve been personally healed of rheumatoid arthritis (the doctor was amazed), pneumonia while on the mission field, and other ailments.
Sometimes healings are immediate; other times healings are gradual, like a reversal. And sometimes when we pray, honestly, healings just don’t happen. But one thing I know, God does heal today.
It’s time we of the faith buck up and start praying for folks as the Bible says and leave the results to God. “What if I pray and God doesn’t heal them?” many ask. Well, what if he does.
More, much more, in future columns…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
