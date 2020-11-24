Wow. Thanksgiving week, and despite 2020 difficulties and circumstances, we can all be thankful for many things.
I’m thankful neither husband Bob nor I have contracted COVID. We read and stand on Psalm 91 every day, and we are taking some precautions to not be exposed.
I’m thankful Bob is still with me after several mini-strokes.
I’m thankful for salvation knowing that when I die, I have a better place to go. I’m looking forward to that – in God’s timing. I’ve really meditated on “my times are in God’s hands” lately.
My brother, Rudy Bob, has been a blessing. He was in a bad situation and even though it cost him an eye, he is now in a much better place and well on his way to a meaningful, productive life. This week he helped me with some things in the yard and has noticed some damage to our apartment building that needs some work. He can do this work.
I’ve given him our shed. Actually, it’s an enclosed room under his apartment that used to be a garage. He’s going to reorganize it and make it a workshop. He’ll have a place to putter and “fix” things. I’m sure I will have things to “fix.” He is still adjusting to lack of depth perception. He told me he’s hit a couple of curbs when making turns.
My South African missionaries are still in the country. First, she tested positive to COVID, no symptoms. When they retested after her quarantine in Texas, Gary Gilmore tested positive – again, no symptoms. Judy was cleared to go to Missouri to be with her father, who was on his death bed. He passed away this week, surrounded by some of his daughters and his wife – a wonderful stepmom to Judy and her siblings. Judy’s family has served God all their lives. Her father was 98. His 93-year-old brother will conduct the funeral.
Bob and I read about children living on garbage heaps in Haiti. A check is on its way. I encourage you to give out of your abundance, too. There are many needs here and abroad. Let’s give a little to both.
And I’m thankful for you, dear readers, for your faithfulness. You know, I’ve been writing this column for almost 40 years. Thank you, too, Tahlequah Press.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
