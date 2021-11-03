BELIEVER'S ARENA 11-4-21: We must protect homeless from rain and cold

“And the King shall answer and say unto them, verily I say unto you, inasmuch as they have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matthew 25:40).
“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice” (Proverbs 31:8-9, New Living Translation).
It had been steadily raining for two days. As we drove to our errands and back, I noticed several homeless people wandering around. I wondered where they go when it rains. None had rain gear, only one an umbrella.
I’ve been thinking about the homeless. Honestly, many have mental problems, and it is unlikely they will ever have “normal” lives.
Some have issues and their families can no longer deal with them. Having some extremely dysfunctional people in my family, I understand that. Families have dealt with never-ending needs/wants, bad choices, and have chosen to disassociate for their salvation, and that of other family members. I actually agree with them. I try to help others in the name of my dysfunctional relatives that I can’t help and pray someone helps my loved ones.
I personally know some homeless people who have come out of homelessness and now have productive lives. Yes, with God, all things are possible. Many need deliverance from drugs and alcohol and other lifestyle addictions.
God loves all the same. I see a homeless person and remind myself of this.
So, if each of us will do a little, we will accomplish a lot in at least making the homeless more comfortable.
Someone in my church also saw homeless people on these recent rainy days. She bought 12 rain ponchos and passed them out. God bless her. This week, my church is preparing a nice breakfast for the Day Center. I’m supplying four dozen eggs; others are providing the rest of the supplies to feed 60 people.
Cold weather is upon us. Nice coats, hats, scarves, socks, etc. are needed at the Tahlequah Day Center.
What can you do to help? Think about it. Pray about it. Wow! It started raining again just as I finished writing this column.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
