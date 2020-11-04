“But ask the beasts, and they will teach you; the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you; or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this?” (Job 12:7-9, English Standard Version).
This is a bittersweet day. My South African missionary friends left for Dallas, and hopefully, later this week, they’ll return to SA. We had a great time here. I also remember great times with them in SA. They took me on a safari, where I saw many interesting animals.
This week, however, I’ve seen lots of animals in this neck of the woods. This is a beautiful time of year to view God’s creation.
Let’s see, recently, I’ve seen chickens, goats, sheep, cows, ponies, horses, deer, alpaca, and even buffalo.
Oh, I got a good view of our city "zonkey" – half zebra and half donkey. They are extremely rare. I nearly wrecked the car gawking the first time I saw him. I had seen a documentary about zonkeys and how hard they are to breed. Incidentally, they can’t reproduce.
Soon, we’ll travel the Talimena Drive—a yearly favorite.
It’s time we enjoy what God has given us to see. Thank you, Father.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
