"It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises unto thy name, O Most High" (Psalm 92:1).
Today, I am just thanking and praising God for his blessings:
"God, thank you for healing me years ago of rheumatoid arthritis, a miracle; the doctor was amazed. Father, I thank you for healing me immediately of walking pneumonia when I was in Bolivia on a mission trip.
God, I appreciate your sustaining me on the last day I spent in India. The people wanted to be ministered to, and you were faithful to provide prophecies, encouragement, and healings, as I was taken for several hours from house to house and family to family even though I was running 101 degrees temperature and feeling rotten.
I thank you, God, for so far keeping my family safe during our current COVID crisis. Yes, we are being careful, but we are mostly trusting you and doing our best to 'keep the faith.'
There are so many things I'm thankful for, Lord. I've watched most of my family become Christians in very strange and wonderful ways, even deathbed salvations for some. My favorite thing to say about you, Lord, is that you are faithful."
Husband Bob and I are hunkering down again until there is a vaccine for COVID. I carefully do minor shopping, and we take drives. This, too, shall pass. We're determined to make the best of it.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
