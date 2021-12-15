Believer's Arena 12-16-21: God a constant companion during times of loneliness

Today I am in the archives. During holiday seasons, many are sad, depressed, and sometimes feeling abandoned due to family history, current family frictions, and missing loved ones who have already “gone on.”
My husband, Bob, at 87, is the last surviving sibling of eight children. His son passed away a few years ago. He has two daughters with limited contact. This is a tough time for him.
I am blessed all my siblings are still living, and we have almost daily contact. I have many relatives and loved ones who have already “gone on.” I do look forward to seeing them again.
God is ever faithful and my constant companion. During this season, and always, I choose to draw close to him. Below is a 2009 column. I love my parents. They reconciled to God before their deaths. I understand more now their frailties as I examine my own and my background.
God will never abandon me. My prayer is we all come closer to God, we know Jesus and make him known to all, we remind ourselves we have heaven to look forward to, we count our blessings, and we remember our real family is the family of God.
And now the December 2009 column:
“Even if my father and mother abandon me, the Lord will hold me close” (Psalm 27:10, New Living Translation).
There is no perfect parent, but there is a perfect God. Jesus instructed us to call God, “Our Father.” We need to think of God as a loving, perfect parent.
All of us have been abandoned in one way or another. My parents were alcoholics. I often felt abandoned. I chose not to allow God, whom I knew, to hold me close. He surely wanted to do so, but we have to be willing to accept his involvement in our lives. He gives us free will.
I can’t blame my problems on my parents. I used their lifestyle as an excuse for some of my own ungodly behavior. I knew better.
Now I recognize all those times God was calling me and how I ignored him. Now I know I am his and he is mine! He’s always there when I feel lonely and sad. I have no reason to ever feel abandoned again.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
