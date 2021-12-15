Believer's Arena 12-16-21: God a constant companion during times of loneliness

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low around 50F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low around 50F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.