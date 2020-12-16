The last couple of weeks have been pretty heavy for us. First, a long-time from high school friend of husband Bob died. It wasn’t unexpected.
We know where he is today. He knew Jesus.
Then Bob’s ex-wife died. It wasn’t unexpected.
We know where she is today. She knew Jesus.
The heart-wrencher was when our good friend and missionary to South Africa, Gary Gilmore, died very unexpectedly. He had been in the States since June. His wife, Judy, had been here since March. They had stayed with us much of that time.
Judy’s father had passed away just a few weeks ago.
Gary had struggled every which way for months to return to South Africa. COVID was the cause for his lack of success.
They finally returned to SA on an early morning after a long flight. They went to breakfast with staff and friends. He then went to bed after reaching his apartment and shortly thereafter died of a massive heart attack. Gary was cremated and will be buried in SA. Judy will soon return to the States.
We know where he is today. He knew Jesus.
The solace we have is that we will see all of these loved ones again. We know they are happy now.
If you don’t know Jesus, won’t you ask him into your heart today?
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
