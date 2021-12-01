Believer's Arena 12-2-21: In techy world, God is constant

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. So do not be attracted by strange, new ideas” (Hebrews 13: 8-9 New Living Translations).
We are certainly a changing society. I learned to type on a manual typewriter. When I began working, I used a manual typewriter. Once I had two different part-time jobs. On the morning job, I used a manual typewriter. I used an electric typewriter at my afternoon job. That was interesting adjusting daily.
I remember my dad, a banker, saying, “When the computer came in, the world went around me.” He retired soon after. He could still – I don’t know how – multiply and divide on a 10-key. How many today know what a 10-key is?
This is now such a tech world. Change is a constant. Some changes I’m willing to make. Some changes I have to make. Some changes I refuse to make.
One constant in all this is: God remains the same. Also, the meaning of the Bible remains the same, although some words occasionally need to be researched as meanings and patterns change. One techy I do enjoy is a Kindle with Bible app. I can quickly look at different translations of the Word. This helps me understand and study scriptures more in depth.
There are certain things in God’s Word he says to do and not to do. These, too, are constants and won’t change – regardless of what anybody says or wants to believe. We can rationalize our behavior to man, but it won’t work with God.
If what you see, hear, or read doesn’t agree with the Bible, ditch it and stay with the tried and true. …
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
