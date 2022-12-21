BELIEVER'S ARENA: 12-22-22: 2022 has been an eventful year

As most of you know by now, this has been an eventful year for the Brumbacks.
Bob is now in an Alzheimer's unit in a nursing home. After his major stroke/seizure and eight days in the ICU in March, he was unable to come home. He is doing well and is quite stable, though he recently spent a few days in the hospital with pneumonia.
I visit Bob at least twice a week. This week, he wanted to take me dancing. His best friend, John, tells all the guys he has a car across the street and is going to take everyone home. They both thought they were in a motel and thanked me for getting them rooms.
A friend does minor arts, activities, and crafts with Bob once a week. He enjoys that. My beautician cuts his hair as needed and gives him a pedicure. This month she added a facial, which she said he really enjoyed and he fell asleep during.
Bob can still walk a little on his own but mostly uses a walker. He absolutely loves breakfast - biscuits and gravy, eggs, sometimes sausage or bacon. He likes the food in his new home. He has wonderful, caring caregivers, and I am so grateful for them.
I had a pizza party for Bob's unit for his birthday. They all loved it, and I'm planning to do another one soon. I've grown fond of his 20 or so new friends.
The facility provided a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner for residents and family. My brother, Rudy Bob, and I had a wonderful time with Bob at this event.
I keep busy in my church, talking to my Tucson sister, Boots, by phone often and spending time with my two brothers, Rudy Bob and Bill. I chum with a couple from my church, Shorty and Amia, and ate another Thanksgiving dinner with their family.
We eat often at the Senior Citizens. They are joining me and my brothers and friends, Deb and Jim, Christmas eve for my world-famous roast, and we will play a family-friendly card game I highly recommend, SKYJO.
I continue to write Believer's Arena for the local newspaper, I am oddly enjoying "Blue Bloods" re-runs on TV, and reading.
I am blessed with many friends including all who read this, and my Friday Morning Break sisters. My two kitties, Cinnamon and Vickie, keep me from being lonely. I am in good health and lack for nothing. God is good and continues to amaze me with his blessings.
I miss the Bob I knew, but am enjoying the Bob of now. He can be amusing, and I'll accept that. He still knows most people, and I share pictures with him. Though I've shed many a tear this year, life is good.
May God bless all of you richly in 2023. There's no other place to be than in a relationship with Jesus. Jesus is my best friend.
Love to all.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
