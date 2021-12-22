Believer's Arena 12-23-21: God sends miracles for Christmas, and other times, too

“And my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Now to our God and Father be glory forever and ever. Amen” (Philippians 4:19-20, New King James Version).
“What do you mean, it’s dead?” I exclaimed as the cell-phone tech relayed my cell-phone’s demise.
It was working just fine. Two hours later, it was dead. I plugged it in. The battery charger gave me the friendly circle that stayed on zero—it would not recharge.
I shook it and tried again, to no avail. I called my brother to come emergency husband Bob-sit. I can’t ever leave Bob alone. And off I went to the cell-phone provider store I use.
The tech guru also plugged it in. No cell phone activity.
I bought a new phone – which I needed to do, anyway – and now like very much, and bemoaned the loss of my info on the old cell. All my phone numbers, addresses, texts, voice mails, several years of pictures, etc. are gone.
My guru told me there was a place I might be able to get a new battery. Yay, hope!
Nope—they tried a new battery, and the phone was dead. A new battery didn’t work.
I got in my car, ready to have a meltdown, and I then got mad. I laid hands on my old phone, told God I needed my info, and commanded the phone to work in Jesus’ name. I plugged it into my car charger. Yep — it started recharging, and I started rejoicing with tears of joy.
I went back to my provider store and told them what happened. They were amazed. They could now transfer my info to the new phone.
Thank you, God, for my “Christmas” miracle! You are so faithful.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
