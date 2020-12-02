“For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins" (Matthew 6:14-15, New International Version).
“And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Ephesians 4:32).
Harboring resentment and unforgiveness hurts us, not the people who have done us wrong. I believe a “forgiveness toward others” prayer can be said every day. Sometimes I ask God to show me if there is anyone I need to forgive. Sometimes I pick up an old forgiveness problem and have to pray it through again. Sometimes I fight resentment for past infractions, but I always pray through.
There is one relative I have forgiven, but there is still a broken relationship. I often pray for God’s direction on whether I should restore this relationship. The other person wants a relationship with me. God has so far told me “no.” They most likely would verbally abuse me again. It would reopen an unhealthy relationship.
I pray for this person every day. I know there is mental illness there and even though the person appears to be normal right now, that could change. I hope it doesn’t, but it always has. When in a manic state, I’m the most verbally abused target. When I do have to have phone contact because of other family members, I do try to be kind. I feel sorry for this person as there are many others who have broken contact.
Just because we forgive someone does not mean we are to re-establish a relationship with that person. Sometimes in the case of rape, spousal abuse, child abuse and other abuses, we still may have to pursue legal channels. We can still forgive (for our sakes) even though we must do what is necessary to protect ourselves and others. Some people believe that because we say we have forgiven the person, we should re-establish contact. That’s not true.
Because of my faith in Jesus Christ and because Jesus forgave me, I am determined to walk in forgiveness. I put those who have “done me wrong” in God’s hands. And I trust God to keep me from abusive relationships.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
