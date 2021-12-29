Believer's Arena 12-30-21: From hope to dieting, a few scriptures for the new year

Wow! Another year - a sigh one day - rejoicing the next.
Some prayers have been answered - some not - at least not the way I wanted or expected, or at least not yet.
The Brumbacks have had a lot of changes this year from church to husband Bob's cognitive changes.
Through it all, I'm determined to stay hooked up to God, to fight the good fight of faith, and to trust in the Lord in all my issues I don't understand. Yes, it truly is a daily walk.
Another helpful and blessed change for me was returning to a Friday Women's Bible Study. It was wonderful to rekindle friendship with some women I've known for over 40 years and a blessing to meet some new now friends.
I've also been studying The Passion Translation Bible. I'll leave you with the following comments and quotes:
For hope: "Your hope is bright and filled with a living hope that will not fade away" (Proverbs 23:18, TPT).
When irritated at certain persons: "Don't be angrily offended over evildoers or agitated by them" (Proverbs 24:18, TPT).
For diet, yep, I've gained some weight back: "When you discover something sweet, don't overindulge and eat more than you need, for excess in anything can make you sick of even a good thing" (Proverbs 25:16, TPT).
Recently I prayed: "I will do what the Lord tells me to do!" and the Lord directed me to the following: "Give God the right to direct your life, and as you trust him along the way, you'll find he pulled it off perfectly!" (Psalm 37:5, TPT).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
