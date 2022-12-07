Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.5 feet Friday morning, which is below flood stage but above action stage. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&