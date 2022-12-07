"Because God is your confidence in times of crises, keeping your heart at rest in every situation" (Proverbs 3:26, The Passion Translation).
"Is my heart at rest even when I'm crying?" - I asked myself. I don't have the full answer to this question. I'm usually not one that cries often. That's changed lately.
Perhaps I've been holding it in too long. I know Jesus wept. If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for me.
As I drove by my church Sunday morning in tears, I debated going. I had just left the hospital where I fed my husband, Bob, breakfast. He was unable to feed himself.
I opted to go home. I didn't want to disturb the already in-process service with my emotionalism.
Later that day, Bob was returned to the nursing home. He was able to use his walker, with assistance, and feed himself. Little things mean a lot.
It has been a stressful week. Bob had fallen and was taken to the hospital for three days to be checked out. They found he had pneumonia. They also ran several tests to see if he had any inside injuries. He did not. However, with dementia, when there is an incident, it can progress the disease.
I also had a friend from Iowa staying with me. Her husband was in Hastings Hospital with major heart problems and procedures. He is out and OK for now.
Do I have peace? Am I at peace? Yes and no. Overall, I do have peace. I know where I'm going when I die. I know where Bob is going when he dies. I know my times and Bob's times are in God's hands (Psalms 31:15). I have a long grateful list.
Today I'm OK. Today Bob is OK. I'm hoping Bob is able to resume having my friend do some minor arts, crafts, and games with him once a week. I'm hoping I can still do the pizza party I have planned for his unit.
Life goes on. I'm now meditating on "Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee" (Isaiah 26:3). I'm also so thankful for my many friends who are praying for us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
