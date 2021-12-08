Believer's Arena 12-9-21: Habits are possible to change through Christ

We are what we practice! Are we lazy? We must have been practicing being lazy. Are we disciplined? We must have been practicing discipline. Are we fat? We must have been practicing overeating. And the list could go on and on.
It takes time and effort to change what we practice – bad habits or good. I’ve heard it takes 21 times in a row of forcing ourselves to change a habit or to break a habit.
Here’s some homework for you and for me. Pick one thing in your life to change and begin practicing it. We all have lots of habits we need to change, but it is wise and less discouraging to diligently work on one thing at a time. As we succeed in one area, we will be more likely to tackle another area.
Pray about it. I did. I thought I’d practice changing my overeating, but when I prayed, the Lord directed me to first work on my prayer life. The best uninterrupted time for me is 6:30 a.m. I’ve been getting up later than that. I need this time alone with God before husband Bob awakes.
It will be a struggle and will take a few weeks to get there on a regular basis, but with God’s help, I can do it.
Next, I’ll work on the diet. It’ll be after Christmas then. …
“I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me” (Philippians 4:13).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.