Believer's Arena 2-10-22: Make your death plans known to others

“For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ” (Philippians 3:20, New King James Version).
This will be a strange column.
Today, I’m going to relate some personal decisions our family has made about our deaths. It’s good to have plans so those family members having to deal with death will know what wishes loved ones have.
Bob and I have death plans. We have a will, which I do recommend all have. Our investments, savings and checking accounts have beneficiaries listed, which I also recommend. I have a power of attorney so I can make decisions if Bob isn’t capable of doing so.
Bob and I will be cremated with no official services. Our home church may have a short memorial within a regular service. There is a local funeral home that does cremations on site.
My two brothers have the same plans as we. My sister has opted for her body to be picked up and donated. Her son is a doctor, and she knows the need for medical students. No service.
Family members have ashes instructions.
Incidentally, you can purchase your own monuments at a nearby outlet – Muskogee – and save half to two-thirds. They will place the monuments for you. Those family members I listed will not need monuments.
These decisions are personal, and unless so stated, not recommendations, just ideas. They work for us. They are subject to change, though I doubt they will.
Bob and I, and my siblings, know where we are going: heaven. As in all things and especially those things that affect others, we have prayed about our plans.
I would recommend you make your plans known to your loved ones.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
