“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you,' saith the Lord, 'thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart'” (Jeremiah 29:11-13).
The Lord has revealed to me a few times lately that he still has work for me to do. Other than taking care of husband Bob and helping other family members, and continuing this column, I don’t exactly know what he has in store for me.
Our “hibernation” will soon be over. Phew! We’ve had our second vaccine. Our “release” date is Feb. 18. We are sure looking forward to it. Mostly, to return to church. Also, to be able to spend time with granddaughters and a great-grandson who live locally. We also plan to walk the inside track at the NSU sports facility. We really need to get in shape. We hope to travel, but need to be in much better shape than we are now.
Doctor and dental appointments have been made for me. Bob will visit VA on the 24th for a routine checkup. I am now in process to be a VA caretaker for him. They will give me some training I am looking forward to.
God never leaves us or forsakes us, regardless of age or circumstances. We are always on his mind. He just asks that we seek him with all our hearts giving him permission to help us. So, God, you certainly have permission to help me. I need all the help you give me, and I thank you.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
