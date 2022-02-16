Believer's Arena 2-16-22: During trials, it's possible to exhibit peace and joy

“Now may God, the fountain of hope, fill you to overflowing with uncontainable joy and perfect peace as you trust in him. And may the power of the Holy Spirit continually surround your life with his super-abundance until you radiate with hope!” (Romans 15:13, The Passion Translation).
“Peace and Joy. Joy and Peace. Peace and Joy.” My pastor says we basically should only have two attitudes: peace and joy!
Wow—sounds simple, but it’s not.
Oh, at times it is, but many times it’s a battle. The Bible tells us to “lift up the hands that hang down” (Hebrews 12:12).
The subject of that statement is “you.” I have to work to keep a peaceful and joyful attitude.
It’s different for all, but I lose my joy with “stinkin’ thinkin.’” I relive past negative incidences, situations, and circumstances. Or, I think about current circumstances where I have little control, yet full responsibility. Family caregivers who are 24/7 can identify with that statement.
Recently, I talked with a friend whose able and seemingly healthy husband suddenly died. I heard her sigh as she said, “I’ve been running errands all day. I never realized how much my husband did.”
I understand that, as for quite some time, I’ve run all errands, taken care of finances, and taken care of husband, too.
So, I praise God we have enough finances I can hire others to do the things I physically can’t. I praise God my husband is still here and mobile. I praise God for occasional Bob-sitters. I praise God for a comfortable home, my kitties, my supportive church family, my always willing-to-listen sister, and my supportive brothers.
I praise God for his grace. He’s given me loads of grace lately.
I am grateful for the big and small things in my life God provides. So, my peace and joy return for a season. And when I lose it, I’ll get into my thankful, praise mode again.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
