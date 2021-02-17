"Oh, the weather outside is frightful…"

Yep - a white world outside my window, getting whiter by the minute. But we are snug and warm.

Like many, we did a "last" grocery run to stock up. That was fun, huh? I think we could easily last a month or more.

I'm known for always being stocked. Last year, the Tahlequah band needed alcohol to disinfect because of the virus.

The director, a friend, called me, wondering if I might have some; there was none to be found in stores. Yep, three bottles. Happy to help.

Toilet paper? I'm always stocked - was so when the pandemic hit. I do continue to replenish, and I shared once with a friend who ran out.

I, like many, was able to take things to the local police for their homeless efforts just before the worst of the weather hit.

I had a few new supplies (socks, caps, bandanas, etc.). I'm proud of our town.

Well, by the time the weather is "over," husband Bob, brother Rudy Bob, and I will have reached our after-vaccines safety day and will resume some kind of normalcy.

Although, none of us know what the new "normal" may be like.

All I know is to trust God, do what I think is best, and continue on life's journey.

Blessings to you, faithful readers.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

