BELIEVER'S ARENA: 2-23-23: The stumps will remind me to pray

I'm sad today with cause.
Five trees are to be removed from my property - three are dead or dying, one is too close to an apartment foundation, and the other one I just don't like.
The two English walnuts my husband, Bob, planted when we moved here over 40 years ago.
They are dying and have been losing limbs.
They've been nice trees, though we never enjoyed the walnuts because squirrels got to them first.
One tree we had already cut way back, but it didn't make it.
It is well over 100 years old.
I understand there once was a Cherokee law you couldn't cut certain size trees within five miles of the city center, or something like that.
It will be interesting to count the rings. Oh, the history that tree holds.
The big tree near the apartment foundation is healthy with lots of limbs.
I wish it were in another location, but it's not. The Chinese chestnut is just too darn messy.
It drops spiky nuts that you can't pick up with your bare hands because of thorns that stick in your skin.
When it blooms, it stinks, too. Many spiky nuts end up in my iris bed which impedes weed pulling.
I have tears in my eyes for these necessary losses.
I keep reviewing and praying about my decision. The good news is the well-qualified company I'm using needs the work.
I have used them before, and they will do a good job.
It's a hit to my savings account. I thank God the money is there.
So today I'm thinking about the trees.
Bob always wanted to try English walnuts in our climate. He was proud of his trees. He was also proud of the Chinese chestnut he planted, now over 60-feet tall.
At least, he won't be here when they are cut down. I don't plan on telling him about this either.
As my regular readers know, Bob is in a nursing home. I thank God he doesn't have to be here for this.
So, I'm losing a few trees. As I compare my losses to those suffering in Turkey and Syria, I again thank God for my blessings and up my prayers for those suffering over devastating losses. When I look at the stumps, I will remember to pray.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
