“That is why we never give up. Though our bodies are dying, our spirits are being renewed every day. For our present troubles are small and won’t last very long. Yet they produce for us a glory that vastly outweighs them and will last forever. So we don’t look at the troubles we can see now; rather, we fix our gaze on things that cannot be seen. For the things we see now will soon be gone, but the things we cannot see will last forever” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18, New Living Translation).
Often lately, I’ve thought, “this, too, shall pass.” I’ve been meditating on trusting God and being grateful for his promises and blessings.
My nephew’s family (wife and five kids) spent several days in a tent in their living room – yep, of all places in San Antonio, Texas – no electricity, no drinkable water. It was 40 degrees in the house.
They would go to the car to plug in the cell phone and warm up. They grilled until they ran out of charcoal. Cold food out of cans is only good when you are really hungry. Everything around them was closed, including gas stations; they ran out of gas.
Their electricity is back on now. I have a video of one of the kids snow skiing down the street. The kids will have interesting stories to “tell their kids and grandkids.”
I talked to friends in Trinity, Texas. They also have interesting stories. They are still having to boil water.
So, this, too, is passing. We’ll soon have spring. Yay!
We should never give up. Resurrection – new life – is coming. So we need to enjoy our adventure here and look forward to our heavenly adventure.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
