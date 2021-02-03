“This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24, New King James Version).
So, my husband Bob says as we’re on our way to pick up senior citizen’s lunches (which we eat for supper), “Oh, what a dreary, misty day.”
I replied, “Only if we make it so. We can decide it’s a good day regardless of the weather."
Yep – I’m still, always, need to be working on having a positive attitude. We can choose to have good attitudes, even when dealing with uncomfortable circumstances.
These “times” are uncomfortable on many fronts, but good things have happened, too. Many families have become reconnected and had more time in togetherness. We’re more grateful now for the lives we’ve had and the blessings we took for granted.
My prayer is that our priorities get straightened out. As we put God first in our lives and frameworks, our attitudes will become more positive.
I declare, “This is going to be a great day in the Lord.”
After writing the above, I weighed. I’ve lost 9 pounds of COVID weight. Only 6 more pounds to be at pre-COVID weight. Yay. I am rejoicing, and I am glad!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
