Believer's Arena 3-10-22: I am praying in tongues for Ukraine

“Therefore let him who speaks in a tongue pray that he may interpret…” (1 Corinthians 14:13, New King James Version).
“What is the conclusion then? I will pray with the spirit, and I will also pray for the understanding” (1 Corinthians 14:14, NKJV).
“Lord, how do I pray for Ukraine? I’ve been praying general prayers, but I know specific prayers are more effective.
God reminded me of the above scriptures and directed me to pray in the Spirit – in tongues. And so, I began doing so.
As I prayed in tongues, God gave me names to pray for. I realized these names represented real people. First, he gave me Melissa, then Tonya, Jennifer, Mary, June, John, Frederick, and Master Sgt. Fred.
As I continued to pray in the Spirit for each individual, I was led to pray for one to get across the border with her family, another for food, one for water, another for medical attention, some for wisdom, and so forth. God did, in fact, give me specific prayer needs for each person.
So, I learned a way God would have me to pray for Ukraine. I’m not suggesting this be a plan for all. I am suggesting all to ask God how he would have you pray.
God is a personal God, and he has plans and purposes for all of us. Seek yours.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.