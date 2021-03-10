“For the word of God is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It exposes our innermost thoughts and desires. Nothing in all creation is hidden from God. Everything is naked and exposed before his eyes, and he is the one to whom we are accountable” (Hebrews 4:12-13, New Living Translation).
I am accountable to God. Nothing I do or think is hidden from him. This is sobering. However, God gives me help from his Word. Psalms 19:12 (NLT) says: “How can I know all the sins lurking in my heart? Cleanse me from these hidden faults.” I pray this often. Sometimes, I’m not fully aware of things I’m doing wrong. Once, after praying this, I realized I wasn’t walking in Christian love like I should. I’m still working on that.
Psalm 19:13 (NLT) says: “Keep your servant from deliberate sins. Don’t let them control me. Then I will be free of guilt and innocent of great sin.” I pray this, too. If I continue in deliberate sins, eventually I will be guilty of great sin. I used to have a bad habit of calling people jerks when I’m driving. I’m still working on this because I don’t want this sin to escalate. I have made much progress here. I also try to pray for offensive drivers and remember those times I’ve inadvertently made driving errors – and yes – those times I’ve done things on purpose.
Years ago, before I was a Christian, I was worse. People may not know what I’m calling them, but they certainly recognize certain hand messages. That would be a terrible witness if I did that today.
I’ve used driving “sins” today as examples of sometimes hidden and sometimes not-so-hidden sins. Sometimes we aren’t aware of problems we’re causing. I don’t have depth perception (primarily one-eyed). Recently, when trying to turn left, I waited longer for other cars coming from the opposite direction than some would have. The person in the car behind me honked. Sorry, buddy, I know I cause problems because of my vision handicap, but I’d rather be safe. So, we all need to remember some people do have driving handicaps.
Of course, I remember the story of my cantankerous brother-in-law whose car stopped in the middle of road and him trying desperately to start it. A lady behind him started honking her horn. He got out, went to her and said, “Listen, lady, I’ll honk your horn for you, and you can go and try to start my car!”
Thank you, Father, for your Word. Help me to abide by your instructions.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.