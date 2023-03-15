BELIEVER'S ARENA 3-16-23: God as a bodyguard, angel to assist

Psalm 77:19, New Living Translation: "Your road led through the sea, your pathway through the mighty waters - a pathway no one knew was there!"
I've been reading The Passion Translation Bible lately. I recommend this translation as a commentary. Recently, I read Proverbs 2:8: "He becomes your personal bodyguard as you follow his ways, protecting and guarding you as you choose what is right." This really stood out to me, especially the word "bodyguard."
Like most, I sometimes have trusting God issues. I want to control situations and circumstances, and it's just not possible to be "in control" of everything. I'm also impatient and want things resolved and fixed today, preferably yesterday.
So, I'm meditating on the fact God knows everything that's going on, he has plans for my good, he has answers, and pathways I don't know are there, and he is my bodyguard.
Psalm 139, especially The Passion Translation, gives me much comfort. We are wonderfully made and God knows all about us from the beginning to the end of our lives. He has good plans for us as we obey and stay in his will - Jeremiah 29:11.
I have a serious situation I'm dealing with now. I'm having to fight in a way I don't like, but it must be done to protect me, and others involved. The Lord has directed me how to fight this battle. He revealed in a vision an angel standing by my side to assist with this issue.
It doesn't get any better than that--God as my bodyguard and an angel to assist.
God, help me trust you more!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
