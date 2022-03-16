BELIEVER'S ARENA 3-17-22: Listening to God and televangelists

It’s Sunday morning. Another church service we aren’t going to…
I miss church and my church family. Our church is not online now, so husband Bob and I will watch Joel Osteen or Joyce Meyer. Thank God for televangelists.
After Bob’s minor surgery last week and consequential antibiotics, well—just let me say he has some stomach issues. I’m choosing to play it safe. Cleaning his clothes, changing the sheets, cleaning the car, etc.—no fun. So, I now have reflection and, yes, gratitude-to-God thoughts.
We recently attained a new member for our household— a crazy thing to do. Our new baby kitten— Baby now being her nickname— Ashley, joined our other two inside menageries. It’s amusing to watch Baby and my two older, jealous kitties adjust. I prayed hard on this one and felt it was something God wanted us to do.
A friend of ours, Jack Dobbins, died recently. Bob went to school with Jack and his 10 siblings in Coweta for a year or so when they were boys. Bob’s best friend, Frank, was one of Jack’s brothers, and Bob also interacted with the rest of the Dobbins bunch. After Bob’s family moved away, through the years, Bob kept in touch with the Dobbins. Every year, Jack grew a little cotton and would bring Bob a cotton boll to remind him of their humble beginnings. Bob and Jack remembered chopping cotton when they were kids.
I admired Jack for taking care of his wife, Zula Belle, when she had Alzheimer’s. I now realize some of what he went through.
I’m joyful, too, to think about my good friend, Linda House, who is traveling in Israel. I think about what she is experiencing and will look forward to hearing her stories and seeing her pics.
The Lord led me to the following scripture, Psalm 30:10-12, The Passion Translation: ‘“So hear me now, Lord; show me your famous mercy. O God, be my Savior and rescue me! Then he broke through and transformed all my wailing into a whirling dance of ecstatic praise! He has torn the veil and lifted from me the sad heaviness of mourning. He wrapped me in the glory-garments of gladness. How could I be silent when it’s time to praise you? Now my heart sings out, bursting with joy—a bliss inside that keeps me singing, 'I can never thank you enough!”’
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
