“How can I know all the sins lurking in my heart? Cleanse me from these hidden faults. Keep your servant from deliberate sins. Don’t let them control me. Then I will be free of guilt and innocent of great sin” (Psalm 19:12-13, New Living Translation).
When I was first saved and read the Bible for the first time, only then did I realize how much sin I had been in for most of my life. It was a learning experience, and I was grateful to have escaped hell.
Now I often pray the above Scripture. There have been many things through the years I’ve had to let go. Some were deliberate sins because the Lord had told me before to stop doing them. They weren’t really bad things, just time-consuming things. I was being wasteful of my time, which is God’s time.
Occasionally, I’ll learn that something I am doing is a hidden fault, something that is wrong in God’s eyes, but I really wasn’t aware of it until it was brought to my attention by God through reading the Bible, prayer, or my behavior.
Recently, I was driving. My granddaughter, her fiancé, and my husband Bob were with me. A car pulled out in front of me, and I called them a very bad word. I, of course, apologized. My granddaughter told me that was the first time she had heard me use bad language. I hadn’t said anything like that in years.
So, I asked God to show me why. He did. I play a few games on my computer. One of them involves a character who can either give me good or bad points. Under my breath, when it was bad, I called the character this ugly word. Case solved!
What we think can sometimes come out of our mouths. I’m no longer calling this character names.
We’ve had a local situation where a man “didn’t know the mic was on.” I’m praying for him. He has repented and is trying to make amends as best he can. My ugly word wasn’t anything like his, but I can certainly understand a slip. I pray what the devil meant for evil for him will somehow be turned to good. He has and will suffer loss. I truly hope he is sincere. I pray we can all become more forgiving when people repent.
God is a personal God and he has certain requirements for each one of us. He knows what’s best for us. I don’t always want to pray the above Scripture, but it’s best I do.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
